AICTE warns universities and colleges to beware of imposters

Chennai :

With admissions to the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in Tamil Nadu to begin after July 31, the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has warned the colleges that imposters, in the name of AICTE officials, might approach the institutions for the admission of students or grant of approvals.





"It has come to the notice of the authority of AICTE that people claiming to be the chairman, vice Chairman, member secretary or any other AICTE official (imposters) are approaching institutions for the admission of students or grant of approvals", the AICTE pointed out in its notice to the colleges.





The AICTE said "it is hereby, intimated that no such requests, calls, and communications are being made by any of the AICTE officials and hence shall not be entertained and any such incident, be reported to AICTE in the official communication email IDs which are available on AICTE website www.aicte-india.org "





The council also warned that criminal proceedings would be initiated against such people as per law.





Also, urging the institutions to discourage fake news, the AICTE pointed out that various interest groups and individuals are circulating media fake news on social platforms thereby creating misinformation and rumors.





Stating that discouraging any such fake news and reporting the matter to concerned authorities would be the prime responsibility of all stakeholders, the council said "it is also advised that any information published on the official website of UGC and AICTE only may be relied upon".





"Hence, these websites may be regularly perused for any updates", it said adding "similarly, for other, government circulars, official websites of the concerned departments may be referred to".