25 lakh doses given in Chennai

Chennai :

Even though the Chennai Corporation ran out of COVID-19 vaccine doses stock on Monday, more than 25 lakh doses have been administered in the city since the vaccination drive kick-started.





According to Chennai Corporation data, as many as 25,25,995 doses of Covishield and Covaxin have been given in the city as of Sunday evening. In terms of the number of persons who took the jabs, the city had covered almost 20 per cent of the population as 18,84,122 persons took at least one dose. Of the 18.84 lakh persons, 6,41,873 persons took both the doses.





The data shows that the vaccination among the 18 to 44 year category persons has increased as close to 4.5 lakh doses of the total 25 lakh doses have been administered to the category. As many as 4,38,968 persons in the age group have received 4,49,965 doses, which is around 18 per cent of the total doses. As many as 10,997 persons in the category have received both the doses.





As on June 13, only 2.41 lakh doses were given to the persons between the age of 18 years and 44 years, which is around 11 per cent of the total vaccination achieved during that period. Only 60 persons in the category had received second doses.





Of the total doses, 18,78,015 doses are Covishield and 6,47,980 doses are Covaxin.





No vaccination camp likely on Tuesday:





The Chennai Corporation officials are unsure whether to conduct vaccination camps on Tuesday owing the lack of vaccine doses. "On Monday, we sent around 5,000 doses to the centers. We do not have vaccines for Tuesday," an official said.





However, the official said that the DPH has assured of fresh stock from the central government by Monday night.





"Even if the stocks reach the city by midnight, we can distribute them to the centers and continue vaccination. However, this is unsure. Also, there would be no online registration for Tuesday as we are unsure about the vaccination," the official added.