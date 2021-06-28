Now CBSE students making a beeline to get admissions in TN government schools

Chennai :

After matriculation, now the government and government-aided schools in Tamil Nadu attract students from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) institutions, who were making a beeline to get enrolled.





The admissions to the State-run schools resumed from June 15 with thousands of students from private schools have enrolled in government schools. Many schools in the city including Chennai, Coimbatore, and Madurai have got new admissions beyond their intake capacity.





A senior official from the School Education Department said more than 2,500 students studied in CBSE schools have joined various government and government-aided schools across the State.





Adding to the official's claim, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said during the last four days over 1,500 CBSE students have enrolled in government schools. "This government is determined to improve the infrastructure for retaining all the students, who had come from private schools and joined state-run schools", he added.





Stating that the admissions to the government schools would continue for another one week, he said "more CBSE students were expected to get enrolled in government schools".





The official pointed out that the increase in the number of students from private schools, who evinced interest in getting admission to the government, schools were also mainly due to the new rule that producing Transfer Certificate (TC) during the admission was not made compulsory this year.





Claiming that last year the new admissions in government and government-aided schools have crossed 2.8 lakh, he said "this year the figure is expected to increase by four lakh". He pointed out that a government school in Kundrathur at Kancheepuram district has attracted about one thousand new students this year.





M Manokaran, a cab driver, who admitted his son, studied in CBSE school at Chrompet, in Class IX at the government school in his locality said "it was not only financial loss due to lockdown has made me enroll my son in a government school but also I was told by the academicians that new State Board syllabus is on par with CBSE curriculum".





Tamil Nadu Teachers Association president P K Ilamaran said that many government schools have already started to improve their infrastructure including increasing the classrooms to retain all the students, who have joined from private institutions. "It is the efforts of the headmasters and teachers that made to bring many students from private schools", he added.