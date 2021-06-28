Schools asked to maintain infra, facilities ahead of reopening

Chennai :

Though there was a plan to reopen the institutions in July at least for senior students after the number of new COVID cases came down, no final decision was taken after health experts warned that there could be a third wave of the pandemic. A senior School Education Department official said authorities of government and aided schools were instructed that cleaning and maintenance works have to be done, because only skeletal staff were coming to schools, that too on rotation basis.





There were about 46,000 government and aided schools from primary to higher secondary level. “The maintenance works that are to be done on regular basis include cleaning classrooms, electrical maintenance and cleaning and service of science labs so that the mechanical and electrical apparatus there are in working condition,” the official said. Other activities that should be taken up include cleaning wells and overhead tanks that supply drinking water to schools, and removal of bushes and plants that grew inside the school premises due to recent rains, especially in southern districts where southwest monsoon was active.





“There are also chances of school walls getting damaged due to heavy rains. Therefore, maintenance works will be carried out immediately,” he said. The teaching and administration staff of government schools have been coming to schools for admission process ahead of the new academic year. “It would be a daunting task to carry out both admission activities and maintenance work,” the official admitted. Understanding this, the school managements have been asked to seek help from local municipal authorities and NGOs to carry out maintenance and cleaning works so that they could be kept ready as soon as the government decides to resume academic activities.