Parvovirus cases up, veterinarians warn dog owners of outbreak

Chennai :

Experts said dogs that are less than a year old are more at risk, as they have lower immunity. The number of dogs with parvovirus infection has gone up in the past month due to weather changes, lack of vaccination and low immunity system, said vets in the city. The usual symptoms are not eating food for two to three days, which worsens to vomiting blood and diarrhea. “We have been receiving more parvovirus cases among pet dogs for the past one month. They should be taken to hospital immediately after developing symptoms. This is a deadly disease; if proper treatment is not given soon, the dog will die within five days.





But dogs with intestinal disease can recover in four to five days with proper treatment and medication,” said Dr R Sokkalingam, founder and senior veterinarian at New Cornerstone Multispecialty Clinic, Choolai. The puppies should ideally be with mothers for 40 days, but nowadays they are separated within 25 to 30 days, which would have an impact on their immunity, said doctors. While this infection is rare among adult dogs, more than 80 per cent puppies are infected with this virus, doctors said, adding that puppies should be given parvo vaccine within 42 days.





“Even vaccinated puppies are found to be infected because of low immunity. Many pet owners separate pups from the mother within 25 days. So puppies are not getting enough milk, which would help build immunity. This puts them at risk of not only parvovirus infection but also any other disease,” said Dr DT Karthick, veterinary doctor, Saisha pet specialist hospital, Anna Nagar.