When will state govt solve the public issues, asks Seeman

Chennai :

“DMK bragged that the party is the only medicine to all the problems existing in the state and made a sky- high promises that all the problems in the state will be solved within 100 days of DMK coming to power. 50 days are already over and what will the DMK government do in the next 50 days”, questioned Seeman, in the social media.





Seeman, who earlier met Chief Minister M K Stalin, appreciated the efforts of state government in containing COVID-19 spread but now has questioned the actions of the state government. “There is no minor indication that the state government will solve the issues of public. When will the problems be solved”, questioned Seeman.





He also mocked at DMK’s pre-election strategy of collecting petitions through petition boxes and questioned their status. “What happened to the petition boxes that were placed before the elections and what happened to the petitions. When will the boxes be opened. Are the keys lost or the boxes themselves were lost”, questioned Seeman