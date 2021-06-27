Man detained at airport for travelling to Yemen

Chennai :

The engineer Sakthivel of Kolar district in Karnataka had been employed in a shipping firm in Dubai and was sent to Yemen in 2018 and 2019 for work. When he landed in Chennai from Sharjah on Saturday night, the immigrant officials found out that he travelled to Yemen despite the Indian government's ban.





Though Sakthivel explained to the officials that he was not aware of the ban and that he had to travel only for work, he was handed over to the Airport police. A case was registered and further investigation is on.





If any Indian citizen travels to Yemen, he or she shall be accountable for the action under Section 12 of the Passports Act, 1967. In addition, the passport will be impounded or revoked, depending on the case, under sub-section (3) of Section 10 of the above-mentioned act.