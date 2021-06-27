Foreigner duo escapes with Rs 60,000 from two-wheeler showroom

Chennai :

While the incident happened on Friday, the CCTV footage of the incident circulated on WhatsApp on Sunday.





The showroom on Bengaluru-Chennai highway belongs to one Sushil Kumar, said police.





The victim reportedly told police that the duo reached the showroom in a car around 2.30 pm and inquired if he knows English.





Sushil Kumar who thought he was hosting some prestigious customers started a casual conversation with them and the duo allegedly told him that they are from Greece and had been employed in an MNC in Bengaluru.





While one of them diverted Sushil Kumar's attention on the pretext of checking out two-wheelers, the other person bought a t-shirt for Rs 500 and flicked a bundle of cash from the counter when the salesperson moved aside to attend another customer.













The duo fled the spot immediately and Sushil Kumar who reached the counter a few minutes later was shocked to find the cash missing.





Combing of CCTV footage revealed that the culprits were none other than their foreign customers and their car number plate had purposely been hidden with slush.





Based on Sushil Kumar's complaint, Sriperumpudur police have launched a hunt for the suspects.