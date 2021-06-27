TPR falls to near 3 per cent in TN

Chennai :

Among the districts, Coimbatore reported 671 cases, while Erode had 574, Salem 369 and Tirupur 337. Chennai continued to remain fifth in the list with 314 new cases. With 31 new cases, Ramanathapuram had the lowest number of fresh cases. The total number of cases now stands at 24,60,747. Of the total 148 fatalities notified on Saturday, Vellore reported the highest of 19, followed by 13 in Erode and 11 in Salem. Chennai and Coimbatore added nine each, while Kallakurichi, Karur, Perambalur, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi had none.





The toll due to COVID is now 32,199. The bulletin released by the Health Department said 7,661 persons recovered from the infection, leaving 44,924 active cases in Tamil Nadu currently. The highest is in Coimbatore (6,122) followed by Erode with 4,509 active cases. So far, 23,83,624 persons have recovered from COVID, it added. In the last 24 hours, 1,68,409 samples were tested for the virus. There are 5,587 ICU beds and 38,251 oxygen beds available in the State as on Saturday, the bulletin added.