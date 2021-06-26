India exports first consignment of dragon fruit to Dubai

New Delhi :

Accordingly, a consignment of 'Dragon Fruit' also referred as Kamalam has been exported from Maharashtra.





It was processed and packed at APEDA recognized exporter, an official statement said.





Traditionally, 'Dragon Fruit' is grown in countries such as Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, the US and Vietnam.





"'Dragon Fruit' production commenced in India in early 1990s and was grown as home gardens. It has become increasingly popular in recent years in the country as it has been taken up for cultivation by farmers across various states."





At present, 'Dragon Fruit' is grown mostly in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands.