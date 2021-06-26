Pondy logs 228 new COVID 19 cases, overall tally touches

Puducherry :

Puducherry registered 228 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Saturday, taking the total positives to 1.16 lakh.





The new cases were detected at the end of the examination of 8018 samples. The total cases reported today were spread over Puducherry 166, Karaikal 43, Yanam 13 and Mahe 6. Two more persons succumbed to the infection and they were aged 72 and 42 years old.





Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said the active cases stood at 2,775. While 421 patients recovered today only the overall recoveries were 1,11,898. Kumar said 12,76,071 samples were tested so far, and it was found that 10,96,058 out of them were negative.





Meanwhile, 37,133 health care workers and 22,866 front-line workers were vaccinated so far. He said 3,43,044 people coming under the category of senior citizens (60 years and above) or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been inoculated so far.