Ahead of civic polls, sacked functionaries, ex-MLAs of AIADMK join DMK

Chennai :

Former Manamadurai MLA Mariappan Henry, former Gudiyatham MLA Jayanthi Padmanabhan, former Srivaikundam MLA David Selvin, Sindhu Ravichandran, Secretary of Traders Wing of AIADMK and Chairman of SIDCO, Kaliappan, Gobichettipalayam Town Secretary of AIADMK were some of the prominent persons to join the DMK. Apart from them, 39 union councilors from Karur district who have recently won the local body elections have also joined the DMK.





The DMK party sources said that after Supreme Court recently directed the state government to conduct local body elections for the remaining 11 districts, including Chennai before September 15, DMK has urgently called for district secretaries meeting in which the leaders have asked the district secretaries and MLAs to work hard to win the local body elections. “Instructions were given to district secretaries to work hard to win all the mayor posts in municipal corporations and to win all seats in urban local bodies. District secretaries were instructed to meet people immediately and to start election works,” said sources. The state conducted elections for rural local bodies in 27 districts except the 11 newly reconstituted districts, in 2019 and the terms of office for special officers were extended till December 31, this year.