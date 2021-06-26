Shop timings extended, full capacity allowed in govt depts

Chennai :

In 11 districts with more COVID-19 cases such as Coimbatore, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Karur, Namakkal, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Myiladuthurai which fall under category 1, the timings for shops that were permitted have been extended till July 7. Tea shops are permitted from 6 am to 7 pm but only parcel service is permitted. Similarly, parcel services are permitted from 6 am to 9 pm and food delivery can also be carried out through e-commerce. Other e-commerce services are also permitted from 6 am to 9 pm. Parcel service in roadside shops and saloons and beauty parlours are permitted from 6 am to 7 pm.





The state has also permitted electrical shops, hardware shops, stationery shops, footwear shops, utensils, household appliance shops, vehicle showrooms and service centres, spare parts shops, mobile phone shops, computer hardware and software shops and construction materials selling shops are permitted from 9 am to 7 pm. In essential government departments and sub-registrar offices, 100 per cent employees are permitted. But in other government offices and private companies only 50 per cent of employees are permitted. In IT and ITES companies only 20 per cent of employees are permitted. All construction activities are permitted. Cinema and serial shootings are permitted with 100 persons and post production works are also allowed.





Maintenance work in theatres can be carried out once in a week after obtaining permission from Tahsildars. In type 2 districts, 23 districts except Chennai and its three neighbouring districts, the state government has extended timings for mobile phone shops, computer hardware and software shops from 9 am to 7 pm. Parcel services are permitted in roadside shops from 6 am to 7 pm. In additional to these relaxations, the state government has permitted bus service with 50 per cent occupancy, both within and between the districts.