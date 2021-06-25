TN to prioritise vaccination drive in tourist spots

Chennai :

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that the state will be prioritising vaccination drives at its major tourist spots.





The minister said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has directed special vaccination drives in tourist and memorial places.





In a statement on Thursday night, Subramanian said that directions have been given to district administrators to achieve 100 per cent vaccination in tourist and religious places like Velankanni and Nagoor. The minister said that all the district administrations have been put on alert to conduct a special vaccination drive in the tourist spots of their respective districts.





The minister also said that special emphasis has been laid upon the vaccination of tribals and tea workers in the Nilgiris district, and added that within a week the state is expected to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of these.





He also said it was the tireless effort of the local legislator Anbil Mahesh Poymozhi, who is also the state education minister and added that the village was able to achieve 100 per cent vaccination of all the eligible adult population except for pregnant women. Subramanian in the statement also reminisced that Kattur was the place where the memorial for late Chief Minister and doyen of DMK politics is coming up.





The minister also said that the government has taken stringent action against 40 private hospitals in the state where the Chief Minister's Comprehensive health insurance scheme was not implemented properly.