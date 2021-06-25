40 pharma companies to produce 2-deoxy-D-glucose

Chennai :

In response to the query raised by the Madras high court regards production of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG), an adjunct drug to treat COVID-19 patients being confined to a single lab in Hyderabad, the Union government on Friday submitted that the process had commenced and as many as 40 pharma companies have already evinced interest based on the Expression of Interest put forth by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).





Additional Solicitor General R Sankaranarayanan appearing for the Union made the submission before a division bench comprising Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice T V Thamilselvi, which raised the query.





However, recording further submission of the ASG that the thrust was in producing as much as possible of 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG) within the shortest possible time, the bench reserved orders and asked ASG to circulate all necessary documents about augmenting such production.





The bench led by Justice Kirubakaran also took note of a submission made by an intervenor that a COVID-19 patient with co-morbidities and 80 percent lung infection, had a magical cure after being administered 30 sachets of DRDO'S oral powder.





The court also directed the doctor who provided such treatment to file an affidavit in such regard.





Also, wondering as to why the Government fails to promote native cure despite scientific establishment of the same, the bench lauded the work of Ananthaiyya of Krishnapattinam of Nellore district in Andhra Pradesh for developing a medicine found to be effective in treating COVID-19 patients.





Seeking to know the status of tests being conducted by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) regarding its efficacy, the court said “We salute Ananthaiyya for administering the medicine free of cost.” “The Centre must encourage native scientists because there could be a GD Naidu anywhere and not to fear that everyone might turn out to be a Ramar Pillai,” the bench added. It also cited the allegation of the drug mafia working overtime and the officials also becoming victims thereby failing to recognise native care and provide its due which could be a panacea for human kind from the dreaded covid-19.