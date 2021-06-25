Call centre for HR and CE department launched

Chennai :

Following the instructions of Chief Minister M K Stalin, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Minster P K Sekar Babu, on Friday, launched a call centre for HR&CE department for the benefit of devotees.





“Devotees can call the number 044-28339999 and can convey their demands regarding temples. Their demands will be forwarded to the concerned officials and response will be sought from them. The action taken on the demands will be informed to the concerned person who placed the demand within 15 days”, said Sekar Babu, after launching the call centre.









The call centre which is present in HR&CE Commissioner office will function form 10 am to 6 pm on all working days. HR&CE officials said that public an contact the call centre for demands such as improvement of facilities in temples, complaint against temple staff, excess money collected in temples and so on.