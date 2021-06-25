Schools in Tamil Nadu asked to be kept ready for resumption of academic activities

Chennai :

With the Tamil Nadu government is planning to open schools soon after the restoration of total normalcy from the COVID-19 pandemic situation and ensuring there was no spread of third-wave coronavirus in the State, the authorities were asked to ensure that the infrastructure of all the institutions including that of State's owned was intact and fit for resuming classes.





Though there was a plan to open the institutions for at least senior students in July after seeing the COVID-19 situation, there was no official information on that since health experts have warned that there might be a spread of the third wave of coronavirus.





A senior official from the School Education Department, seeking anonymity, said that cleaning and maintenance works have to be done in most of the government and government-aided schools, which were more in numbers than the private institutions since minimalal staff was coming to the schools that too on a rotation basis.





Stating that at present there were about 46,000 government and government-aided schools from primary level to higher secondary standard were functioning across the State, he said "the maintenance works on a regular basis in the schools include cleaning the classrooms, electrical maintenance and mainly cleaning and service works to be done in Science labs so that apparatus (mechanical and electrical) should be in working conditions".





He also pointed out that other activities including cleaning the wells and overhead tanks, which provide drinking water to the schools, and removal of bushes and unnecessary plants, which were grown inside the school premises due to recent rains especially in the southern districts where southwest monsoon was active.





“There are also chances of school walls getting damaged due to heavy rains and therefore maintenance works will be carried out with immediate effect", he said.





Pointing out that the existing government teaching and administration staff, who were coming to schools for student's admission process, the official said "at present, it would be a daunting task to carry out both admission activities and maintenance works in their respective schools".





The official said accordingly, the school management was asked to seek the help of local municipal authorities and NGOs to carry out maintenance and cleaning works in the institutions and keep that ready before the resumption of academic activities.