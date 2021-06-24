Stalin grants Rs 10L ex-gratia to police atrocity victim's family

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of A. Murugesan of Salem, who was allegedly beaten to death by a Special Sub Inspector of Police, Periyasami.





A statement from the Chief Minister's office said that Stalin spoke to the bereaved family of Murugesan and consoled the wife and children of the deceased.









The compensation would be provided from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund.





Leader of Opposition K. Palaniswami had brought up the brutal assault by a policeman on the farmer and his subsequent death and Chief minister had assured that stringent action would be taken against those responsible.





Special SI Periyasaami was subsequently arrested and charged with murder. Tamil Nadu Director General of Police, J.K. Tripathi had said that there would be zero tolerance for police high-handedness and custodial torture.





Naam Tamilar Katchi (NMK) leader and actor-turned-politician Seeman had said that the attack on the poor farmer by a policeman is a major shock to the people of the state. He called upon the Chief Minister to create proper awareness among the policemen and to use an iron hand against erring policemen.





MDMK general secretary Vaiko, also called upon stringent action against the policemen, who were responsible for attacking Murugesan and killing him in the process.





PMK founder leader A. Ramadoss also came down heavily against the policeman involved in the assault of Murugesan and said that the "police must not be let loose on the poor and hapless in the state".