Pondy adds 263 new cases to its coronavirus tally

Puducherry :

Puducherry posted 263 fresh cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday, pushing up the aggregate to 1.15 lakh.





The new cases were identified at the end of examination of 8201 samples and these cases are spread over Puducherry 218, Karaikal 37, Yanam 5 and Mahe 3. Four more people succumbed to the infection during last twenty four hours. The age group of the deceased ranged between 39 and 80 years.





Director of the Department of Health S Mohan Kumar said that 12.50 lakh samples have been tested so far and 10.74 lakhs out of them turned out to be negative. He also said 1,10,838 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals so far. The test positivity rate was 3.21 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.50 percent and 95.86 percent respectively. On the vaccination front, Kumar noted that 37.013 health care workers and 22,809 front-line workers have been vaccinated so far.





The department has also inoculated 3,22,637 people coming under the category of either senior citizens (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with co morbidity.