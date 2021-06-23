Two city organisations turn custodians of heritage rice varieties

Chennai :

Two organisations from the city — Spirit of The Earth and Thondaimandalam Foundation — have been preserving heritage rice varieties that are collected from all over India. Jayanthi Somasundaram of Spirit of The Earth (spiritoftheearth.in) says, “India was home to over 1,00,000 varieties of indigenous rice — a large majority has been lost; possibly only 2 per cent of the varieties remain in small farms, but that too is becoming a rarity. We may not be able to recoup what has been lost, but with the support we can save what we have for future generations. The seed bank of Swami Dayananda Farms in Manjakkudi has over 247 varieties of endangered and endemic heritage rice seeds. The collection has been carefully studied and sourced from farmers in 14 Indian states.





Whether we consume all the rice varieties or not, every year, these seeds have to be sown to keep them alive. Only if we conserve these seeds, farmers will get the seeds to cultivate in their farms. This makes seeds the most valuable input for farming. An initiative by Swami Dayananda Educational Trust, an NGO, we need support to conserve the seeds and hence initiated the ‘Adopt A Heritage Rice’ initiative.” She points out that adopting heritage rice will help their effort to conserve the seeds and share with farmers, thereby encouraging them to cultivate heritage rice.





“By conserving and documenting heritage rice varieties, we are sustaining our rice culture. Every village had a rice custom, a special recipe and ritual associated with rice. Heritage rice varieties are known for their nutritive value — every grain is loaded with immense health benefits, and used on different occasions. This allows one to savour a variety of grains throughout the year and gain good health. When heritage rice seeds are saved, farmers get an opportunity to diversify their produce, reduce their risk and optimise food security,” Jayanthi adds. One can adopt heritage rice for a season for Rs 15,000. “People can select one variety of rice and at the end of the harvest season in June, they will receive five kgs of heritage rice. They will also receive a report at the end of the harvest season. And they can avail the tax exemption,” she shares. Conservation of native paddy landraces is Thondaimandalam Foundation’s ongoing project.









(L) Seeds sown in arecanut plates; (R) seeds soaked in water before being sown at Thondaimandalam Foundation’s farm in Kandanpalayam





The objective of this project is to cultivate and conserve more than 150 paddy landraces (indigenous rice varieties). In 2019, a few farmers from Tamil Nadu were handpicked based on their credentials in paddy conservation and were provided with an opportunity to train with Dr Debal Deb at his farm — Basudha located in Odisha. Dr Debal is the founder of the rice seed banks Vrihi and Basudha. The team collected 156 rice varieties from him and now they are growing it across three districts in Tamil Nadu — Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Villupuram. “Out of the 156, 18 varieties are from Tamil Nadu. We cultivate 90 rice varieties on each farm and one variety is cultivated in at least two farms so that if excess monsoon rains or any calamity happens, the rice variety is not lost. Now, members of the Thondaimandalam Foundation are characterising the native paddy varieties. Characterisation takes place at the seedling stage, vegetative (growth) stage, reproductive stage, and post-harvest stage. Any off-type plant characteristics which do not fit the particular variety will be discarded as an effort to ensure the genetic purity of the paddy varieties. We are also developing an app to digitise paddy characterisation. Once we start giving seeds to the farmers, we would like to have a seed barter system,” says Rathnavel Pandian of Thondaimandalam Foundation.