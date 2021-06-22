Wait for the lockdown to end - Sasikala tells her supporters

Chennai :

“If I step out now to meet my supporters, the police will register cases against us and we have waited for four years, let’s wait till the lockdown is removed,” Sasikala told suspended Ramanathapuram AIADMK worker Vincent Raja. Vincent Raja’s car was burnt by miscreants on Monday after he voiced out his support in favour of Sasikala. Vincent Raja had lodged a police complaint seeking action and had alleged the suspected role of former minister R B Udayakumar and Munyasamy, Ramanathapuram AIADMK district secretary.





“The AIADMK had started threatening the supporters of chinnamma. After my car was burnt, Chinnamma spoke to me and expressed anguish over the incident. “Such things are common in DMK, and it is uneasy to see the factional feud in AIADMK, Chinnamma told me asking to be patient,” Vincent Raja told DT Next. Chinnama will start the second innings of her political carrier after visiting the memorial of late Amma J Jayalalithaa. We are eagerly waiting for the active politics by chinnamma and soon the AIADMK will be retrieved, Raja said.





Meanwhile, the supporters of Sasikala are also reaching out to the sulking AIADMK wing members and are hunting loyalists who will start building the "brand chinnamma" on social media.