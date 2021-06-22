State should be ready with 1L Covid pediatric beds for third wave of COVID-19- Vijayabaskar

Chennai :

Former Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, on Tuesday, urged the state government to setup at least 1 lakh Covid pediatric beds for the upcoming third wave of COVID-19.





"AIIMS have warned that the country will soon face a third wave of COVID-19 and more shocking news is that children below the age of 18 years would be affected more. With a population of 1.71 lakh below 18 years, experts warn that at least 10 percent of children will be affected which will take the count to close to 20 lakh. Among them at least 10 percent would hospitalised which would take the count to 2 lakh. If not for 2 lakh, the state government should be ready for at least 1 lakh Covid pediatric beds", said Vijayabaskar, in the assembly, who also added that for children parents need to accompany them and so an additional 1 lakh beds should be established.





Vijayabaskar also said that post Covid complications have increased in the state and people are losing their eyes, teeth, facing osteomyelitis, heart attack, pulmonary and other cardiac issues. So, the state government should setup three types of hospitals such as non-Covid hospitals to treat diseases like cancer, Covid hospitals and post-Covid hospitals.





Vijayabaskar further questioned the state government whether their electoral promise of scrapping NEET will be implemented this year as students who have completed plus two are still in a dilemma.





Health Minister M Subramanian, while replying to Vijayabaskar, said that the state government is fully prepared for facing the third wave of COVID-19 as Chief Minister M K Stalin is directing them to take all required steps to handle the third wave of COVID-19.





A target of 71 lakh Covid vaccines has been set for Tamil Nadu for July against 42 lakh vaccines in June. The Chief Minister has urged the central government to allot 2 crore vaccines per day.





After M Subramanian completed his address, Speaker P Appavu recollected that Covid pediatric ward was opened in Tirunelveli district and said that the members of the house should be aware of it.





However, Subramanian did not reply on the issue of NEET.





Earlier in the day, when the assembly commenced, condolence resolutions were placed for five persons including actor Vivek who passed away on April 17, this year, and renowned writer Ki Rajanarayanan. Obituary references were also placed for 13 former MLAs.