Nobel laureate Esther Duflo to be part of Tamil Nadu Economic Advisory Council

Chennai :

The first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly began today at the Kalaivanar Arangam. The assembly commenced its proceedings with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit. In his address, Governor announced the key announcements of the State government led by Chief Minister MK Stalin.





In one such announcement, Governor said "State to introduce a separate annual budget for agriculture with the objective of increasing agricultural productivity and protecting farmers welfare."









Also, he said, the Tamil Nadu government will constitute an Economic Advisory Council to the Chief Minister to chart out a plan for the rapid economic growth path for the State.





The Council will include Nobel Laureate Esther Duflo, wife of economist Abhijit Banerjee, Welfare Economist Jean Dreze, who co-authored papers with Amartya Sen, and Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan.





The French- American economist Esther Duflo received the 2019 Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences sharing it with her husband Abhijit Banerjee and Michael Kremer.