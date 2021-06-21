Tamil Nadu Assembly session commences

Chennai :

The first session of the 16th Legislative Assembly began today at the Kalaivanar Arangam. The assembly commenced its proceedings with the address of Governor Banwarilal Purohit.





Governor Banwarilal Purohit begins the session by saying, "Tamil is a very sweet language."





The Governor said that the State might allot Rs 50 cr from CMPRF for augmenting the supply of liquid medical oxygen to govt hospitals. The bill is likely to passed during the assembly session.





Earlier it was said that all the legislators and assembly officials will have to undertake a Covid-19 test and only those who are negative will be allowed to attend the session, the Speaker said.





The Speaker's office had also said that the question-answer session is unlikely to take place.





Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also called on the Governor on Wednesday to discuss the proceedings of the house before the session.