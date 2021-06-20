Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till June 28 with few relaxations

Chennai :

As the complete lockdown was scheduled to end at 6 am on June 21, Stalin held a meeting with officials yesterday.





The current lockdown comes to an end on June 21.





In a statement issued here, Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed.





He said considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and 11 other districts will continue to function with the current restrictions and no further relaxations are permitted.





-Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m





- Inter city bus transport is permitted in 4 districts including Chennai with 50 pc seating capacity.





- Metro rail services will function with 50 pc seating capacity.





- Travel in Autorickshaws and rental cabs will be permitted without E-Registration