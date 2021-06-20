Sun, Jun 20, 2021

Tamil Nadu government extends lockdown till June 28 with few relaxations

Published: Jun 20,202101:07 PM by Online Desk

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Intercity bus transport and Metro Rail services are permitted with 50 PC seating capacity.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai:
As the complete lockdown was scheduled to end at 6 am on June 21, Stalin held a meeting with officials yesterday.

The current lockdown comes to an end on June 21.

In a statement issued here, Stalin said the existing permissible activity will be allowed.

He said considering the high rate of Covid-19 infection in Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, and 11 other districts will continue to function with the current restrictions and no further relaxations are permitted.

-Standalone provisions/vegetable/fruits/fish/meat shops to function between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m 

- Inter city bus transport is permitted in 4 districts including Chennai with 50 pc seating capacity.

- Metro rail services will function with 50 pc seating capacity.

- Travel in Autorickshaws and rental cabs will be permitted without E-Registration

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations