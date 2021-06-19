Mumbai again takes lead in active Covid caseload

Mumbai :

Pune comes next with 17,888 active cases, followed by Thane (13,970), Kolhapur (11,453) and Sangli (10,545) in the list with 10,000-plus active patients.





In the 5,000-plus range, Ratnagiri and Satara figure below the top five with 7,766 and 7,149 cases, respectively, followed by Sindhudurg with 5,372 active cases.





Districts that figure at the bottom with less than 500 active cases are Gondia (197), Yavatmal (232), Gadchiroli (303), Buldhana (313) and Nandurbar (395).





The state's current Covid-19 toll is 116,674 with the overall Covid tally stands at 59,54,508. With a recovery rate of 95.73 per cent, 56,99,983 patients have been fully cured and discharged till date.