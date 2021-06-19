Four killed, four badly injured in plane crash in Siberia

Bangalore :

TASS news agency earlier said at least seven people were killed when the twin-engine L-410 crashed near the Tanay aerodrome, which provides parachuting services.





It also cited the local prosecutors' office as saying the crew had sent a distress signal about engine failure.





A medical services spokesman told Reuters the injured were being airlifted to hospitals.





A spokesman at a Siberian branch of Russian civil aviation agency Rosaviatsia said a search and rescue operation was under way, declining to provide details.