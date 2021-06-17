CM Stalin requests PM Modi for more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Tamil Nadu

New Delhi :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said he has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to provide additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the state.





On his first visit to the national capital after assuming office as Chief Minister last month, Stalin, who called on Modi here, said he has urged operationalising the union government's vaccine manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu.





While one facility is at Chengelpet near Chennai another is in the Nilgiris district.





"I have given a memorandum to the Prime Minister," he told reporters here after his 30-minute meeting with Modi which he described as satisfactory.









The union government should release full funding due to Tamil Nadu including those related to Goods and Service Tax and these were among the demands that were made in the memorandum, he said.





All entrance examinations for professional courses like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test should be scrapped and such aspects also featured in the memorandum, he said, reiterating the state's demand. He said the Prime Minister has assured his full cooperation to take forward the development initiatives of Tamil Nadu.