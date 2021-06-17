Rotary Clubs in UK donate O2 concentrators to TN hospitals

Chennai :

Perhaps in a first of its kind collaboration 20 Rotary Clubs in the UK and the Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna donated 20 oxygen concentrators and other medical equipment worth over Rs 40 lakh to hospitals in tier-2 towns and here.





The donation drive was initiated by the President of the UK Rotary Club of Aireborough, Raj Mani and Rotarian Ramanathan of Chenna Patna club.





The money was routed through Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna, which also contributed nearly Rs 5 lakh with the help of its members and 1985 batch mates of National Public School.





According to Raj Mani, it was a sub-culture of appreciation and fondness for India among the UK citizens that resulted in gifting oxygen concentrators, PPE kits, masks, wheelchair and other items.





The major beneficiaries are Family Mission Hospital in Kotagiri; St. Thomas German Hospital in Arani; Salvation Army Catherine Booth Hospital in Nagercoil; Our Lady of Health Hospital in Thanjavur; St. Joseph Hospital Dindigul; Covid Care Centre Erode; Government Hospital Villupuram; Government Hospital Coimbatore, Ponneri Government Hospital, Sir Ivan Stedford Hospital in Ambattur; Anandam Old Age Home; Stanley Hospital, Lakshmi Pain and Palliative Care Trust, Military Hospital St. Thomas Mount, Greater Chennai Corporation and Old Age Home in Chennai.





"This is the first time that our Sister Club has come forward to prevent and treat those affected by Covid. We appreciate their gesture," said B. Chakravarthy, President, Rotary Club of Madras Chenna Patna said in a statement.