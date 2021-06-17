DMK petitions EC for separate bypolls to 3 Rajya Sabha vacancies in TN

Chennai :

In his representation made with the Chief Election Commissioner on Wednesday, DMK treasurer TR Baalu, accompanied by party Upper House MP P Wilson, requested the Commission to “follow the legal requirements laid down under the Representation of People Act 1951 and the rules made thereunder and to conduct separate bye-elections for the above said three vacancies that have arisen in the Rajya Sabha from the state of Tamil Nadu in the order in which the vacancies arose.”





“People of Tamil Nadu suspect that the EC is delaying the conduct of the bye-poll for the casual vacancies that arose pursuant to death of Mohammedjan and resignation of R Vaithilingam and KP Munusamy despite the RS secretariat notifying it. The delay impedes TN from being adequately represented in the Rajya Sabha and goes against the spirit of democracy and Constitutional goals enshrined under the Constitution,” Baalu submitted.