Day one good catch cheers fisherfolk in south

Mallipattinam fishermen carry a boat to protest against diesel price hike in Thanjavur on Wednesday

Madurai :

Several mechanised boats that returned to shores on Tuesday night witnessed considerable landings of fish in a variety of species. Over a hundred boats sailed off Thoothukudi coast on Tuesday and several boats netted fish worth Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh each, M Dharmapitchai, fisherman from Thoothukudi harbour, said on Wednesday.





According to RJ Bosco, secretary, Thoothukudi Mechanised Boar Owners Association, the annual fishing ban along the West Coast triggered a spike in demand that eventually jacked up the price at auction in wholesale market. Seafood prices have almost doubled. Unusually, traders from Kanniyakumari and Kerala were thronging Thoothukudi harbour.





However, fish vendors are at the receiving end, G Arputharaj, a fish vendor in Thoothukudi said that they had no alternative to sell at high price against the wishes of consumers.





N Devadoss, president, Rameswaram Fishermen Association said except for Ervadi and Mookkaiyur, fishing remains suspended there.





Tony Charles, boat owner from Mookaiyur, said 25 boats went for shrimp and they netted about 300 to 750 kg. A kg fetched max Rs 400.