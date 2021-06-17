Water from Kallanai flows for kuruvai being raised in 3.50 lakh acres

Thiruchirapalli :

On Wednesday morning, Ministers MRK Panneer Selvam, KN Nehru, S Ragupathy, M Subramanian, Siva V Meyyanathan, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, SS Sivasankar and chief whip Kovi Chezhian opened the sluice gates of Kallanai and released the water into the Cauvery. Paddy seeds, flowers were sprayed in the water that gushed out. Subsequently, they opened the sluice gates of Vennaru, Grand Anicut canal and Kollidam. Earlier, special poojas were performed in Lord Anjaneyar temple located on the bed of the Kollidam and Adhi Vinayakar in the park and Karuppannasamy temple on the banks of Cauvery.





Initially 2,000 cusecs each was released into the Cauvery and Vennaru, while 500 cusecs each to Grand Anaicut canal and Kollidam was released.





Talking to reporters, Agriculture Minister Panneer Selvam said, over 90 per cent of the desilt works in the Delta has been completed and the remaining part would be completed in a week. So the water would certainly reach the tail end region. The water release would be stepped up in coming days and farmers would definitely get adequate quantity for irrigation. “Within 10 days, water will reach the tail end region in the Delta and we hope the kuruvai will be successful this time too,” the Minister said.





Meanwhile, the Minister said that the cooperative department has decided to disburse crop loans to the tune of Rs 11,500 crore and there was adequate quantity of paddy seeds and fertilizers to meet the demand.