YouTuber’s wife, unknown voice in ‘obscene’ chat, arrested in Salem

Chennai :

The cybercrime wing, who had registered a case under five different sections of IPC, Information Technology Act and Women Representation Act after recording 160 complaints against him, arrested his wife Kruthika (25) from their residence in Salem and brought her to Chennai along with Madan’s father and brother.





After investigation, Kruthika was remanded in judicial custody as police confirmed that the unknown girl with whom Madan often spoke obscenely is none other than his wife.





“They did this to make the channel popular and she is also the admin of the channel and uploaded the videos on YouTube,” said a CCB official.





Police have also unravelled several facts about Madan who was a mysterious character till two days ago.





“Both Madan and Kruthika are engineering graduates and have completed Electronics and Communications Engineering. A native of Salem, Madan is a full-time YouTuber and posts PUBG videos on his channel called ‘Toxic Madan 18+’. He is the son of his father’s second wife and has a stepbrother. Madan-Kruthika’s is a love marriage and the couple are parents to an infant, said an official.





Madan, who has 10 lakh subscribers for his YouTube channel, used to make Rs 10 lakh per month and owns three cars apart from houses in Chennai, said police.





Among the 160 complaints, the majority of them is about the obscene talks on the channel, while some allege money cheating via Instagram. A laptop, a desktop and a mobile phone have been seized from Kruthika and further investigation is on to ascertain the whereabouts of Madan.