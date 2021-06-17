DoTE releases polytechnic exam timetable

Chennai :

The exams would be conducted from the first week of July till August, and the students from various batches could enrol and get the online slots from their respective colleges. A detailed timetable was uploaded on the DoTE website, www.tndte.gov.in. More than two lakh students of polytechnic colleges, including in State-run institutions, would appear for the exams.





A senior DoTE official said all principals of government, aided and self-financing polytechnics colleges were instructed to communicate the exam schedule to their students.





“The college managements were also instructed to ensure that all students appeared for exams. The infrastructure facilities to access online classes should also be created for the students who do not have access to the computer and internet connections,” he said.





The official added that the colleges that were closed were also told that exam centres should be set up for students, and these institutions concerned were asked to make necessary arrangements and inform all students to pay the exam fee and appear for the online board exams.





In addition to regular students, the government has also issued orders granting permission to conduct the grace chance for the old diploma students to appear for the board examinations for April 2021 to be held in August 2021. The colleges were asked to inform the old students by displaying it on the college notice board and web portal.





At present, there are about 50 government polytechnic colleges and a little over 30 aided colleges, besides around 400 self-financing institutions that offer more than 50 courses in various disciplines.