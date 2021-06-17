Chennai launches drive to inoculate lactating mothers

Chennai :

Most of them were initially hesitant to take the vaccine, but 10 of them came forward after being counselled about the advantages. “Of them, nine have comorbid conditions like thyroid, diabetes and high blood pressure. We monitored their oxygen, diabetes and blood pressure levels, and were given the jab only when the parametres were within the limit. These were also checked after vaccination,” said Dr R Venkateswari, Superintendent, Government RSRM Hospital.





The doctor added that more than 30 lactating mothers would get their dose in the coming days. Many other government hospitals in the city, too, have started the drive for lactating mothers.





Meanwhile, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said the government was making all efforts to tackle the widely speculated third wave. “We have opened more COVID care centres and special paediatric wards across the State, and are ready to face the situation even if more children get infected by the virus,” said Subramanian.