‘Pass’ with no grades in Class 10 marksheets won’t affect higher edu, govt jobs: Experts

Chennai :

The State government had cancelled the board exams for SSLC students and declared them all-pass due to the second wave of COVID pandemic. The authorities had announced that their marksheets would mention only “pass” against each subject. The School Education Department had clarified that new admissions to Class 11 and polytechnic colleges would be based on the marks scored in Class 9.





“In the last one week, enquiries have been pouring in from students and parents seeking clarity on Class 10 marksheets. Most of them wanted to know if that would affect the student’s future when pursuing higher education after Class 12,” said PK Ilamaran, president, Tamil Nadu Teachers’ Association.





He added that Class 10 performance would only be kept as a reference while considering a student’s application for higher education courses, but added that the government could offer clarity on the matter to allay the concerns among students and parents.





A senior official from the Labour Department said most persons who register marksheets with the Employment Exchange assume that government jobs were based on marks.





“It is not like that. Only seniority will be calculated (certificate’s registration date) while granting government jobs. The selection will also be based on the test that are conducted for most government jobs,” he added.





K Nataraj, who runs a training institute in the city that coaches candidates for Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and other competitive exams, added that Class 10 marksheets are used only to verify the date of birth of a candidate even in the case of private jobs. All State-run recruitment agencies, including TNPSC and the Teachers Recruitment Board, conduct their own recruitment test, he pointed out, stressing that Class 10 marksheets would not be an impediment at any point of time.