Shortage, overcrowding: GCC stops vax at UPHCs

Chennai :

A Corporation official said, “Boards have been placed in front of primary health centers announcing lack of vaccines. Three centres have been allocated to each of the 15 zones, where the public can get their doses.” Community halls and Corporation schools will now be converted into vaccination centres and civic body staff will divert people coming for vaccination to community halls and schools.





The official added that another reason for stopping vaccination at UPHCs was overcrowding. “Due to the vaccination, other services provided at the hospitals were affected. Even though sufficient stocks were received, there is no plan to resume vaccination at UPHCs in future,” the official added.





Despite a few new centres having started functioning, the civic body did not release the list to prevent overcrowding. It is learnt that only 200 doses have been given to each of the new centres. In total, there would be 45 centres across the city. Earlier, the Corporation was administering vaccines at more than 400 locations, including UPHCs and mini clinics. “The list of new vaccination camps will be released once an adequate number of doses are received. These will function as mass vaccination camps.”





The civic body is receiving vaccines daily from the government and only around 20,000 are given to Chennai per day. “The present stock will be sufficient for Wednesday and Thursday only,” the official said.