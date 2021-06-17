Bus services in TN to likely resume next week in 27 dists

Chennai :

On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin held discussions with Transport Minister RS Rajakannappan at the Secretariat over this and after the meeting sources said that town bus services could resume within districts from next week if the government gives its approval.





Sources in the Transport Corporation said that they were given oral instructions to get at least 50% of the town bus fleet ready for operation from next week. “We expect that the government would initially allow only operations of town buses within districts. Once the caseload reduces further, intra-district bus services would be allowed,” an official added.





Sources added that the corporations have also speeded up efforts to vaccinate drivers and conductors on a priority basis to ensure their safety.