Stalin provided with Z+ security ahead of Delhi visit

Chennai :

As per the official tour programme released on Wednesday, the Chief Minister is facing threat from religious fundamentalists, Tamil chauvinists and disgruntled elements and has been placed on +Z+ Scale Category of Security. Stalin will leave for Delhi at 7:30 am by a special flight and reach Delhi at 10 am. During his visit, he would be staying at the Tamil Nadu House.





He would meet Modi at 5 pm and submit the memorandum on various issues concerning the State, including handing over to Tamil Nadu the Integrated Vaccine Complex set up by HLL Bio-Tech Limited in Chengalpattu on lease for vaccine production and the need to speed up the AIIMS project in Madurai, banning NEET from TN, among others.





As per reports, this being his first visit to Delhi after becoming the Chief Minister, Stalin is also expected to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu and several Union Ministers. He will also call on DMK’s alliance party leaders, including Congress President and UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, CPI and CPM leaders. He is also likely to visit the DMK party office there.



