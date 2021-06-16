CM Stalin rolls out scheme to help children who lost parents to COVID-19

Chennai :

Rolling out a welfare scheme to help fulfill the future needs of children who lost both their parents to COVID-19, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday handed over certificates of Rs five lakh fixed deposit in favour of each of five such children.





The deposits made in the state-run Tamil Nadu Power Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation was given by the Chief Minister to their guardians at the Secretariat.





Also, Stalin gave away cheques for Rs three lakh to each of five other children who had lost one of their parents to the virus.





Top government officials, led by Chief Secretary V Iraianbu participated.





Days ago, the Chief Minister had announced various welfare measures for children who had lost both their parents or one of their parents due to COVID-19.





Such measures include, besides the Rs five lakh and Rs three lakh assistance components, preference in admission in government homes and hostels for children who had lost both the parents.





All expenditure including educational and hostel fees would be borne by the government up to graduation level for children who had lost both the parents.





A child who had lost both the parents and living with his or her relative or guardian and without being admitted in any registered child care institutions or government hostels would be given a maintenance grant of Rs 3,000 per month till the child completed 18 years of age, the government had said.





In all government schemes, priority would be given to all these children, and men or women who had lost their spouses due to COVID-19 and living with their children.





The deposit of Rs five lakh would be in the name of the child who had lost both the parents and the deposited amount would be paid with accrued interest when he or she completes 18 years of age.