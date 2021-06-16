Kongu AIADMK cadre happy at Velumani being party whip

Chennai :

“The AIADMK won the maximum number of seats from Kongu region comprising Coimbatore, Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts and the appointment of the whip from the same region will help the Opposition party to keep its MLAs intact. The reward for Velumani is also a booster for the EPS faction to control a majority of the AIADMK MLAs in the state,” an AIADMK senior told DT Next. The senior also said that the difference of opinion between O Panneerselvam and EPS had been sorted out through discussions. Our leaders are clear in their stand of not allowing VK Sasikala and her family back into the AIADMK.





“AIADMK functionaries close to EPS will see the move as a master strategy so that the Kongu AIADMK leaders can control the party at a time when Sasikala is throwing challenges to OPS–EPS leadership,” opined political commentator Raveendran Duraisamy. However, the infight between the AIADMK factions will continue and the developments related to Sasikala is only a coma and not a full stop. Further, the role of OPS in AIADMK is something that time will decide, Duraisamy opined.





Will retrieve AIADMK: Sasikala





Meanwhile, ousted AIADMK leader Sasikala on Tuesday called a few functionaries over the phone and assured that she will take steps to capture the AIADMK. Sasikala, who was a close aide of former CM J Jayalalithaa also expressed confidence that she can reform the AIADMK. Sasikala during a telephonic interaction with AIADMK cadre also expressed shock over the expulsion of AIADMK spokesperson V Pughazenthi for commenting against PMK MP Anbumani Ramadoss.