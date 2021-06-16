CM lists 7 goals to Collectors for ‘prosperous’ TN

A release from the state government said that the Chief Minister, further advised the new Collectors to take proactive steps in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and asked them to not just take steps to prevent the spread of virus, but also to reduce the number of existing cases.
Chennai: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday addressing a meeting of newly appointed District Collectors at the Secretariat listed seven goals for them like increasing job opportunities, boosting agriculture production, ensuring adequate drinking water supply to all, guaranteeing proper education to all students, augmenting urban and rural infrastructure and make sure that everything is available to all to shape a prosperous TN.
The CM directed the Collectors to set a target of 10 years to achieve all these goals. Stalin also asked the Collectors to fill existing vacancies in their districts by appointing appropriate persons.
Recently, the Collectors were shuffled across the state. Many of them are debutants. Some of them visited the Secretariat to meet Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and get instructions on how to take instant action on COVID-19. The Collectors, who came to the Secretariat, participated in the meeting in person and the remaining Collectors, who were transferred from one district to another, attended through video conferencing facility.
Judicial panel to probe admission of govt students in technical courses
Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday appointed retired Delhi High Court Chief Justice T Murugesan, as head of a commission to inquire on admission of government school students in technical courses. The commission will look into the financial status of the students and other factors that prevented them from pursuing higher education, especially technical courses. The committee, which will analyse the percentage of admission of government school students in technical courses, such as engineering, agriculture, veterinary, fisheries, law and so on in previous years and if the number is low, will submit its recommendations to improve the admission rate. The commission has been granted a time period of one month to report.
