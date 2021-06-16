CM lists 7 goals to Collectors for ‘prosperous’ TN

Chennai :

The CM directed the Collectors to set a target of 10 years to achieve all these goals. Stalin also asked the Collectors to fill existing vacancies in their districts by appointing appropriate persons.





A release from the state government said that the Chief Minister, further advised the new Collectors to take proactive steps in controlling the spread of COVID-19 and asked them to not just take steps to prevent the spread of virus, but also to reduce the number of existing cases.





Recently, the Collectors were shuffled across the state. Many of them are debutants. Some of them visited the Secretariat to meet Chief Secretary V Iraianbu and get instructions on how to take instant action on COVID-19. The Collectors, who came to the Secretariat, participated in the meeting in person and the remaining Collectors, who were transferred from one district to another, attended through video conferencing facility.