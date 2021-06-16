Ryots elated as Mettur water crosses Mukkombu, flows towards Delta

Thiruchirapalli :

According to PWD officials, the water released by Chief Minister MK Stalin on June 12 had flown down to a distance of 110 km and reached Mukkombu during the early hours of Tuesday and it was estimated to be 2,317 cusecs in the morning that gradually increased in the evening and 2,538 cusecs flowed for irrigation in Delta districts.





The water would gradually increase to the actual 10,000 cusecs that would reach Kallanai (Grand Anicut) late on Tuesday as the water crossed the Tiruchy border of Panaiyapuram around 3 pm.





The release from Mukkombu was monitored by the PWD Assistant Executive Engineer Jayaraman while farmers performed special poojas and showered flowers in the water that was flowing down to Kallanai. Delta farmers expressed happiness over the timely release from Mettur Dam and said that they would get a successful kuruvai this year too.





PWD officials said that the water would be officially released from Kallanai by Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister MRK Panneer Selvam in the presence of Ministers KN Nehru, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, S Ragupathi, Siva V Meyyanathan and SS Sivasankar on Wednesday.