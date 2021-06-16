Audio, video of DMK men threatening cops, complainant

Chennai :

In the first case, S Rajesh (33) of RA Puram, an interior decorator, was attacked and robbed of his mobile phone and cash at Canal Road junction on Monday night. He received eight sutures on his head.





The Abiramapuram police registered a case and identified P Subramani (25) and M Veera (21) of VC Thottam and R Sarathkumar (30) of RA Puram. But on Tuesday afternoon, Rajendran, 123rd ward DMK secretary, went the station and told the personnel not to remand the trio, claiming to have already spoken to the inspector and Assistant Commissioner.





In the two-and-half minute video recorded by the personnel, Rajendran is seen arguing with them and also making a phone call and asking the officials to speak to the ‘Mylapore MLA’. An official said Rajendran left the station after threatening officials. The trio was later remanded in judicial custody.





In another case, B Vijaya Kumar (38) of Triplicane, who is a member of Varuthapadatha Vakkalar Sangam and had contested from Kolathur Assembly seat as an independent, allegedly received threats Kamaraj, a DMK functionary, after he reported to CMWSSB about an illegal water connection at Mattan Kuppam.





In the two-minute call recording, the caller introduced himself as Kamaraj and started abusing Vijaya Kumar. When contacted, Vijaya Kumar said he reported about the threat call to Commissioner Shankar Jiwal via WhatsApp. He said the water connection was initially provided on June 12 without the knowledge of CMWSSB and it was closed after he reported it to the authorities. However, the road was dug up again to give the connection on Monday. When he reported it to the officials, he received a phone call from Kamaraj within minutes.





The Assistant Commissioner and Ice House inspector were not available for comment.