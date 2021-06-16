3 nabbed for murdering man in drunken brawl

A 33-year-old auto driver was hacked to death by his friends after an argument broke out among them while playing cards under the influence of alcohol in Neelankarai.

Chennai : The victim, Ramki of Injambakkam, who was rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital on Monday night died without responding to treatment in the wee hours of Tuesday. Police said that Ramki and his friends, Siva, Balaji and Suresh of Vettuvankani, along with a few others, consumed liquor together as Tasmac shops opened nearly after a month. An argument erupted when they were playing cards. In the melee, Ramki allegedly beat Siva after which the latter and others attacked Ramki with knives and fled the spot. Ramki’s relatives rushed him to the government hospital in Neelankarai and transferred him to Government Royapettah Hospital. Two of the suspects Balaji and Suresh were secured by the public and were handed over to the Neelankarai police As Ramki died, Neelankarai police registered a case of murder and arrested the main accused Siva. All three were remanded in judicial custody on Tuesday. Meanwhile, five suspects were arrested on Tuesday by Pattabiram police a day after a youth was beaten to death in a drunken brawl. The accused were identified as Ajith alias H Manikandan (25), H Mukesh (22), P Sai Aditya (21), P Vinoth (37) and V Julee (25).