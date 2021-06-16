Father kills youth for misbehaving with schoolgirl

Chennai :

The deceased was identified as Rajesh (22) of Paranur in Chengalpattu, a construction worker. Rajesh was allegedly stalking and harassing a 16-year-old schoolgirl in the locality for the past few months. Despite being warned by the girl’s father, Suresh ( name changed), several times, he continued to harass the girl. On Tuesday evening, when the girl went to a shop near her house, Rajesh followed and misbehaved with the girl. Suresh, who came to know about the incident, went to the spot with an iron rod and attacked Rajesh on his head. He then fled the spot leaving Rajesh unconscious with severe head injury.





The Chengalpattu Taluk police, who came to the spot based on information, found Rajesh lying dead and sent the body for post-mortem examination to the Chengalpattu government hospital. The police have registered a case and the search is on to nab the girl’s father.