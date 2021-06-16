HC seeks report on action taken against unruly lawyers

Chennai :

Justice M Dhandapani sought for the report while hearing the plea moved by Tanuja Rajan alias Tanuja Kanthula along with her daughter Preeti Rajan, who were caught on camera abusing city police officials for imposing a fine of Rs 500 for alleged lockdown violation.





The court also sought for a report on the mechanism in place for taking action against such advocates, pointing out that though a mechanism of disciplinary action existed under the relevant Acts and Rules for unruly and undisciplined behaviour of government personnel, such mechanism did not exist for the legal fraternity.





“The initiative and control vests on the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu to take appropriate action against such unruly advocates who involve themselves in these kinds of acts which demeans the profession,” the court said also noting that the mechanism that was in place in such regard was not clearly spelt out by BCTN-P.





Further, pointing out that the issue involved in the present petition had larger ramification with regard to the conduct of the members of the legal fraternity vis-a-vis government officials, the court impleaded the BCTN-P as a party in the criminal original petition while posting the plea for further hearing to June 17.





Justice Dhandapani also observed that amid the raging pandemic wherein the health workers and the uniformed services were performing an arduous duty risking their own health and well-being, there were a few miscreants who indulge in tussle with the police personnel, not only undermining the work done by them but also creating an eerie atmosphere amongst the police personnel.





Also, lamenting that some miscreants of the legal fraternity also fell in this league, Justice Dhandapani said, “It is a harsh reality that instances of such nature by the members of the legal fraternity are on the increase.”





It may be noted that the sessions court in Chennai recently rejected the anticipatory bail plea by the mother and daughter after condemning their behaviour.



