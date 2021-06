SR cancels over 20 express trains due to low patronage

Chennai :

Train no 02603 MGR Chennai Central – Hyderabad, train no 02650 Erode – Chennai Central, train no 02668 Coimbatore – Nagercoil, train no 2654 Trichy – Chennai Egmore, train no 06729 Madurai – Punalur, train no 06101 Chennai Egmore –Kollam, train no 06865 Chennai Egmore – Thanjavur, train no 02639 Chennai Central – Alappuzha, train no 02671 Chennai Central – Mettupalayam, train no 02695 Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram, train no 06179 Chennai Egmore – Mannargudi, train no 06191 Tambaram – Nagercoil, train no 06343 Thiruvananthapuram – Madurai, train no 06630 Mangalore Central – Thiruvananthapuram and train no 06851 Chennai Egmore – Rameswaram would be cancelled from June 16 to 30.





Train no 02604 Hyderabad - MGR Chennai Central, train no 02649 Chennai Central -Erode, train no 02667 Nagercoil - Coimbatore, train no 2653 Chennai Egmore - Trichy, train no 06730 Punalur - Madurai, train no 06102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore, train no 06866 Thanjavur - Chennai Egmore, train no 02640 Alappuzha - Chennai Central, train no 02673 Mettupalayam - Chennai Central, train no 02696 Thiruvananthapuram-Chennai Central, train no 06180 Mannargudi-Chennai Egmore, train no 06192 Nagercoil - Tambaram, train no 06344 Madurai - Thiruvananthapuram, train no 06629 Thirunavanathapuram – Mangalore Central and train no 06852 Rameswaram - Chennai Egmore would be cancelled from June 17 to July 1. Train no 06019 Chennai Central – Madurai would be cancelled on June 16, 18, 21, 23, 25, 28 and 30. Train no 02681 from Chennai Central to Coimbatore and train no 02698 from Thiruvananthapuram to Chennai Central would be cancelled on June 19 and 26, an official statement said.





Train no 06157 Chennai Egmore – Madurai would be cancelled on June 18, 20, ,25 and 27, while train no 06065 from Tambaram to Nagercoil would be cancelled on June 16, 20, 21, 23, 27, 28 and 30.