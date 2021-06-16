Pandemic deaths cross 30k mark

Chennai :

Coimbatore recorded the highest of 1,563 cases, followed by 1,270 cases in Erode. Chennai reported 793 cases. Meanwhile, several districts like Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram and Sivaganga had less than 100 cases, with Perambalur recording the lowest of 53 cases on Tuesday.





The State notified 267 COVID deaths, including 63 who did not have any comorbidities. Salem reported the highest number of deaths, 24, followed by Chennai with 21. The total toll so far has gone up to 30,068 as on Tuesday. Overall, Chennai has the highest number of deaths (7,876), with Chengalpattu coming second with 2,261.





The bulletin released by the State Health Department said 23,207 persons recovered from the infection across the State, taking total recoveries so far to 22,23,015.





Currently, there are 1,25,215 active cases in the State. In past 24 hours, 1,63,225 people were tested for the infection.