COVID patient whose body was found on 8th floor of RGGGH was murdered by sanitary staff

Chennai :

Sumitha from Tambaram, wife of a college professor in AP, was admitted on May 22 and went missing the next day. Fifteen days later, her decomposed body was found on the eighth floor of the hospital building. “It was a murder for gain. Sumitha was strangulated to death,” an officer confirmed.





Police arrested Rathi Devi, a sanitary worker working under a contract at the RGGGH and a resident of Tiruvotriyur, for allegedly murdering Sumitha. The vicitim’s missing mobile phone helped in tracking the suspect.





Though the police had earlier denied the possibility of foul play in Sumitha’s death, the investigators were having trouble in ascertaining how the victim moved from the third floor to the eighth floor of the hospital building.





“Rathi Devi had seen that the victim had money in her hand and allegedly took her to the eight floor in a wheelchair using the lift and murdered her by strangulation,” another officer said. He added that the murder took place when the number of patients in GH was still at a peak and everybody was looking for an empty bed.





Mouli, the victim’s husband, gave a written complaint on May 31 as he was on home quarantine. Based on an alert from the hospital staff, the police found the decomposed body last Tuesday.